Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

No help from HDB service line

I called the Housing Board’s service line regarding the spalling concrete problem in my flat.

Despite following the instructions provided by the HDB main line, which directed me to contact the service line, my attempts to connect have been disappointing and frustrating. I have made numerous calls on different days and at various times, hoping to speak with an operator but to no avail.

After being put on hold and listening to a recorded message three times, I get a message saying I’ve exceeded the allowed call duration and the call would be abruptly terminated. My experience makes me question whether anyone can receive any help from this service line.

Wendy Lim

Handling encounters with wildlife

There have been calls for education to combat fears about encountering “dangerous” wildlife (Hot water, insecticide, glue traps among weapons of snake abuse: Acres, Nov 27).

We were told from a young age to avoid wildlife such as reptiles, bees and wild boars. Just because we live in a city with fewer chances of encountering wildlife does not mean that these animals are less dangerous. It takes time to educate and change people’s mindset on how to handle encounters with such wildlife.

Harry Ong Heng Poh

PMAs being used for food deliveries

I agree with the points raised in the letter “Ensure proper use of personal mobility aids” (Nov 17) that more people are abusing the use of personal mobility aids (PMAs).

I live in the Sembawang area and have noticed PMAs being used by young, able-bodied riders. They ride on the pavements to deliver food or as a means of transportation. Recently, I have also noticed them in malls such as Sembawang Shopping Centre, Northpoint City, Sun Plaza and Causeway Point.

The authorities should clamp down on these riders.

Jason Lai