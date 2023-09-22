Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Escalator at MRT station out of service since March

While adjustments in bus and train fares are necessary, they should be aligned with service quality too (Bus, train fares to rise by up to 11 cents for adults; new $96 concession pass for low-wage workers, Sept 19).

An escalator at Lorong Chuan MRT station has been out of service since March and is expected to remain so until December 2023, as indicated by signs at the station.

This prolonged unavailability has inconvenienced commuters. While escalator repairs may not be as critical as maintaining train services, a nine-month repair timeframe seems excessive. Is this extended closure a cost-saving measure, and is it deemed acceptable by the operator and regulator?

Josephine Lim Teo Hwee

Curb drink driving with stiffer penalties

I refer to the report “71 killed in traffic accidents in S’pore in first half of 2023, a near 60% jump from same period in 2022” (Sept 18). It is shocking to learn that a whopping 785 arrests for drink driving were made in the first half of 2023.

It was reported that the Traffic Police will launch an Anti-Drink Drive campaign in November to remind motorists to be responsible and not drive after consuming alcohol. Reminding motorists not to drink drive is not going to work. Selfishness is a personality trait that is hard to change. Fear, on the other hand, usually works, and stiffer penalties need to be introduced.

Mohamad Nurhafiz Mohd Noor

Stop noise from modified vehicles

I am flummoxed by how so many modified cars and motorbikes are on Singapore roads.

The intentional “popping” of the exhaust of these vehicles emits very loud noises. I have seen the distress these modified vehicles cause to elderly pedestrians. They put their hands to their chests in shock as these noisy vehicles pass by. I have also seen these noisy vehicles in quieter roads near the nature reserve in Old Upper Thomson Road. They scare the monkeys and other wildlife, and disturb the area’s tranquillity.

I hope the authorities can look into this menace.

Mahinder Singh