Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Rethink name of NS Square

One look at its design, and it is clear that NS Square is definitely the wrong name (NS Square at Marina Bay floating platform site targeted to be built by 2027, Sept 6).

We can all see that it looks round, so let’s propose more appropriate names such as Little Red Dot, NS Arena or NS Place.

We should address this immediately to avoid spending unnecessary money to rename it later, as has happened with other landmarks. I would like to ask the Government to review this misnomer.

Jack Sim Juek Wah

Safer roads with fewer discretionary right turns

I disagree with the points in the letter, “Too many discretionary right turns at junctions removed” (Sept 8).

In 2020, the Land Transport Authority said it would aim to replace all discretionary right turns with red-amber-green arrows “where feasible” at traffic junctions.

It was reported that there were 430 accidents per year on average at such junctions from 2016 to 2021.

Waiting one or two extra minutes is a small price to pay to ensure safety on the road.

Lee Hong Cheng

Prevent abuse in nursing homes

Following the cases of alleged ill-treatment of children at pre-schools, the announcement that closed-circuit television cameras will be made mandatory was welcomed by all parties.

There are other situations where people under care are not able to protect themselves, such as residents in nursing homes. Cases of abuse have been reported in the past.

Visitors are usually not allowed to take photos or videos inside nursing homes. What measures are in place to safeguard residents?

Andrew Tan Kok Chua