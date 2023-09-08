Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Build on President Halimah’s work

September is President Halimah Yacob’s final month in office. I appreciate her good-natured efforts, especially in the area of interfaith and multicultural dialogue.

She mooted and supported the International Conference on Cohesive Societies, organised in Singapore in 2019 and 2022. I hope that our next president, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, will build on this meaningful initiative to encourage further interaction and collaboration in this important sphere of interfaith and multicultural dialogue.

May the good work of our presidents, past and present, continue to contribute to the growth of Singapore.

Edmund Lim Wee Kiat

Consider respiratory health of others when burning offerings

I agree with the author (Burning joss paper: Duty of care behind Hungry Ghost Festival offerings, Aug 25) when he expresses concern for the environment and for the kind of world we want to leave for our descendants.

While I understand the need for others to practise their beliefs, I also seek their understanding of the very real needs of many like myself who suffer from respiratory diseases. It is impossible to escape the pungent burning smell and ashes released in the atmosphere.

There is a very real cost in terms of medical bills, loss of productivity and quality of life. The practice can even be life-threatening for an asthma sufferer.

I appeal to the Government to find a just solution to the problem.

Carol Cicely Lim

Too many discretionary right turns at junctions removed

I am dismayed that many discretionary right turns at road intersections have been eliminated, even those along minor roads.

Most intersections are designed to provide a clear view of the oncoming traffic as well as any potential dangers such as pedestrian crossings. By eliminating discretionary right turns at all intersections, the authorities are implying that drivers are not capable of negotiating a right turn safely when it is often clearly and obviously safe to do so.

I have encountered many instances where there is no oncoming traffic, yet turning vehicles have to wait, simply to comply with the red turning arrow.

Kevin Lim Kheng Aun