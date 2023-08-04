Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Let users park for free in the morning

Choa Chu Kang Park users once enjoyed two hours of free parking from 6.30am to 8.30am. But after the opening of Safra Choa Chu Kang, which is within the park, its carpark was closed permanently on June 1.

Park users are advised to park at the Safra clubhouse, which charges the public $2.35 for the first hour and 59 cents for every subsequent 15-minute block, and $4.05 per entry on Sundays and public holidays.

I hope Safra Choa Chu Kang can consider making parking free in the early morning.

Loong Chik Tong

Towards greater awareness of ageing

It is heartening that ageing has become a national focus (Nationwide study to gauge impact of policies, schemes for healthy ageing, Aug 1).

Getting people’s views and suggestions on the health, social and mental well-being of our seniors is important, and it can generate greater awareness of the issue of ageing.

It is important to have policies and programmes to allow people to lead fulfilling and enriching lives as they grow old, and these are attainable only if there is a mindset change. We need to change how our society views older people and the process of ageing.

It is about the journey, not the destination.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng

Stop putting recyclables in bags

As we seek ways to reduce the use of plastic bags and promote recycling, we should not bag recyclables; just put the items into the recycling bins.

Residents can help to reduce the use of plastic bags during the recycling drive on collection day. Instead of putting newspapers into plastic bags, just stack them neatly outside one’s unit for collection.

There is no need to bag recyclables.

Gabriel Chia Sit Loke