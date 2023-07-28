Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Lack of signage to Seletar Airport

I recently drove to Seletar Airport for the first time in a long time. I noticed that there is a lack of roadside directional signage coming north on the Central Expressway (CTE).

The junction of the CTE with the Seletar Expressway (SLE) and Tampines Expressway (TPE) is a complex one that has seen some tragic accidents in the past, and the road layout around Seletar has changed considerably in recent years.

Surely some proper and clear road signage is needed?

Michael Joseph Coleman

No strain on pool of minibus drivers

I refer to “Call for timeline to ban use of lorries for ferrying workers” (July 25). Workers have died and been injured while being transported in the back of lorries. Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor said mandating the use of buses will exacerbate an existing shortage of bus drivers. This assumes the companies will need to use the pool of minibus drivers fetching school children.

But these companies have drivers with a licence to drive lorries. Companies can buy a minibus or, to minimise cost, replace the lorry with a minibus. The same driver can then fetch workers.

Toh Shieh Fern

Bring containers, carrier bag for takeaways

I refer to the letter “Some hawkers charging for disposable utensils and plastic bags” (July 18). Perhaps with hawkers charging for plastic bags, takeaway containers and other disposables, the public will learn quickly to bring their own containers and carrier bags, and not take any disposable chopsticks or spoons.

Since the start of the pandemic, I have been using my own containers and carrier bag for takeaways, and use my own utensils when I get home. It is not difficult to do, and the hawkers have a right to charge.

Lim Kian Bee