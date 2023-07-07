Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Jail sentence for voyeur too light

It was disconcerting to read that the sentence for Darren Yeo Wei Hong, the smiling voyeur, was only a year. (‘Why is your client smiling?’ Judge asks lawyer of voyeur who filmed women nearly 100 times, June 1).

Voyeurism goes way beyond the here and now. The victims are indeed in a life sentence, subjected to constant mental and psychological torture. It’s akin to being violated over and over again with no certainty of closure. (‘It feels like a life sentence’: Victims of smiling voyeur worry videos may still be online, July 3).

Quek Lay Choo

Better-quality supermarket plastic bags needed

I read with interest the report “Day one of plastic bag charge at supermarkets sees smooth roll-out” (July 4).

Many supermarket chains use plastic bags without their company logo but the bags are lower in quality, tearing or breaking easily, and two of them are needed to hold heavier items. I do understand the need for the plastic bag charge, but supermarkets charging for these bags should provide better-quality plastic bags that can be reused.

Ken Tan

Standardise bank account password formats

I have accounts with three local banks and two foreign banks. The banks should, perhaps through the Association of Banks in Singapore, standardise how passwords are managed in their systems.

Some banks permit only the PIN format; others allow alphanumerics but some do not accept special characters. As apps in phones, PCs and laptops dictate how we manage our accounts, the banks should come up with a unified password format.

Edwin Nevis