Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Driving centres should outsource eyesight tests

A person applying for a provisional driving licence has to undergo an eyesight test at a driving school.

As there are hundreds of qualified optometrists in shops or chains all over Singapore, driving schools should consider outsourcing the eye checks to them instead.

This will save time and speed up the application process.

Kee Mong Huat

Make it easier to view S’pore shows overseas

As a Singaporean living overseas with children, I have been trying to help them better understand and feel more connected to Singapore and its culture.

There are many Singapore-produced TV programmes that would be excellent for this purpose. However, many of them are not available for overseas viewing, and finding those that are is not easy.

Given the growing number of Singaporean families living overseas, helping them to maintain a strong emotional bond to the country is in the national interest.

Making Singapore-produced programmes easily available can be a very effective way of doing that, and would be a worthwhile investment in the future.

Loh Shan Ming

Give residents a break from construction noise

The Housing Board has allowed contractors of Build-To-Order projects to carry out works even on Sundays and public holidays.

I understand that this is to speed up the completion of BTO projects, and residents living nearby have been informed that only “quieter works” will be done. But the incessant machinery noise, for example from tower cranes, every day, beginning at 8am and occasionally ending at 10.30pm, affects residents’ mental health.

Residents should get a break from the noise on Sundays and public holidays as we have already put up with the extended working hours on the other days of the week.

Tan Shao Yi