Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Why link subsidy to PES for Safra & Army runs?

I refer to “Safra and Army runs back in full after five years” (June 6). On the registration website, the amount of subsidy given is linked to Physical Employment Standards (PES) for some categories. The 21km half marathon for “SAF NSmen and active army servicemen” will require PES A to B2 status to enjoy the highest subsidy, whereas the same event under “public and Safra members” has a lower subsidy. What is the rationale for linking PES to the subsidy?

Loh Gin Chye

Get young women to volunteer

I read with great interest the editorial, “Make volunteering a way of Singapore life” (June 7). I suggest that women – like all Singapore men above the age of 18 – also be made to do “national service”, as volunteers. They could do a minimum six-month stint with various communities who need such volunteer services. The National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre and the Ministry for Social and Family Development could come up with suitable programmes.

Colin Chow Yee Shing

Prevent easier access to cannabis

The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced stricter regulation of drug possession (Up to 30 years jail for possession of drugs including cannabis, June 3). The drug is increasingly available online. Many people also travel to Thailand, where cannabis is openly available in seemingly innocuous forms such as sweets and other food items. What are the authorities doing to prevent the flow of cannabis to Singapore, and easier access to it?

Amy Loh Chee Seen