Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Do present circuit breakers need to be replaced by new ones?

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) has mandated the installation of residual current circuit breakers (RCCBs) in homes (HDB and private homes must have a circuit breaker by July 1, 2025, May 13).

There are still homes with earth leakage circuit breakers (ELCBs). Both RCCBs and ELCBs achieve the same purpose of protecting building occupants from earth faults or leakages, although they operate differently. Is there then a need to replace ELCBs with RCCBs?

Teo Kok Seah

Provide workers with light-coloured clothes

In this hot weather, construction firms should provide light-coloured clothing for workers (Ice slurries being tested to help construction workers beat the heat, May 17). Research suggests that even if the clothing is breathable and ultraviolet-protective, it is of little help if the colour is dark.

Light-coloured clothes are preferred because light colours are poor absorbers of heat and reflect the heat from the sun. This helps our body to keep cool, as opposed to dark colours which absorb heat.

Oh Lian Chee

Risk of leaving some behind in going cashless

We would do well to question the merits of cashless payment methods (Some way to go before becoming a cashless society, May 16).

A cashless society is less secure and less inclusive. Non-proprietary software can become open doors for malicious actors, and I know of many seniors who struggle with the transition to self-service kiosks and QR codes.

Moreover, transactions that used to be handled with cash now require owning an Internet-linked device, or qualifying for a credit card. There is a real risk of leaving the less privileged behind.

Paul Chan Poh Hoi