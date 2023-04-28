Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Review pasar malam tender process

High rentals at bazaars and pasar malams have been in the news recently. High costs put a significant burden on small business owners, who may struggle to turn a profit.

It is essential to re-examine the tender process for pasar malams. The process should focus less on the tender value, and instead prioritise tenant mix.

A reasonable price ceiling will ensure that a wider range of vendors can afford to rent stalls, thereby maintaining the diversity and vibrancy of local culture.

Martin Lee Ming Han

Don’t compare judicial system here with those in other countries

I refer to British billionaire Richard Branson’s allegations and critical remarks on Singapore’s justice system (Richard Branson disrespecting S’pore’s judicial system with death penalty allegations: MHA, April 25).

He deserves a rebuttal as he is ignorant of laws in Singapore. Singapore has curtailed the spread and use of drugs here. We cannot and should not compare the judicial systems in Asian and Western countries.

Adrian Villanueva

Have concrete table tennis tables in HDB estates for free play

It is good that Housing Board estates and parks have exercise equipment to nudge people towards adopting a healthier lifestyle.

Exercise equipment in open areas needs to be maintained regularly as it is exposed to the elements and is also prone to being misused. More equipment – for example, concrete table tennis tables – could also be installed in void decks. It’s a great way to make friends too.

Gan Kok Tiong