Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Help those who can’t clear tables

Ample time and notice have been given to diners to clean up after themselves (Tougher action against table littering at hawker centres, foodcourts from June 1, April 19). Why wait till June to initiate tougher action against offenders?

It is good that the authorities will not take enforcement action against the less-abled, frail and elderly, who are unable to clear their tables. Cleaners could also keep a lookout for such diners and help them.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng

Tie football club subsidy to league ranking

Instead of just cutting the subsidy for poor-performing clubs, the quantum could be adjusted and pegged to their position in the league table (Penalise poor performers in S’pore Premier League, April 18).

This would ensure that football clubs fight hard for the highest possible league position to secure the highest subsidy.

The system of motivating good performance and penalising poor performance will inject more life into Singapore football.

Liew Eng Leng

Universal social support key to help the poor

There is no one measure that can adequately address the complexity of individual households (Official poverty line, compulsory pre-school education and unemployment support among MPs’ suggestions, April 18).

Instead, we need to continue building universal social protection floors. That means funding public programmes, ensuring upskilling and relevancy for employability, and providing good education and safe working conditions. Funds also need to go into providing good healthcare and caregiving support, ensuring strong economic growth for job creation, as well as distributing handouts for the vulnerable in society, preserving dignity for everyone and the right to self-determination.

Tee Kok Hai