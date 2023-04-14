Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Care for older people has to evolve

Old methods of caring for the ageing will not work in the future (Everyone must have right mindset to avoid potential grim reality of ageing population: PM Lee, April 11). The family structure, which often provided this care, has changed drastically. The workforce is highly mobile, and there are more single-parent homes and fewer multi-generational households. We need to encourage people to save for retirement and bolster social security. We should also build more subsidised facilities dedicated to their care.

Roland Paul Ang

Should teen suspect’s image be shown?

I refer to the report, “Boy who allegedly committed obscene act on cat arrested” (April 12). The boy was arrested after a video of a cat being abused in Bukit Panjang went viral. While what he did was a perverse and cruel act, I wonder if it was correct or helpful to show the teenager’s image in the video. No doubt the image was blurry, and later versions were scrubbed, but still some people would have tried to identify him. Let us balance our sense of justice with some compassion.

Tan Lai Yong

Potholes could be better repaired

I read the report, “More potholes on roads in S’pore due to wetter weather” (April 9). I have observed that even after the potholes are filled, the road surface remains bumpy and uneven, and in some cases, cracks appear. Perhaps a review is needed to see if the method or materials used can be improved. But I must applaud the Land Transport Authority for improving and maintaining the condition of Singapore’s expressways. The quality of workmanship seems better than that of minor roads.

Ong Pak Shoon