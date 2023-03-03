Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Extend Enhanced CPF Housing Grant to retired seniors

The Enhanced CPF Housing Grant has a condition that the applicant and/or the spouse must have worked continuously for 12 months before the flat application and are working at the time of flat application.

This poses a challenge for senior citizens hoping to be first-time HDB owners in their retirement years. Could HDB consider including an exception for retirees who are single or where the family unit is small and does not have any occupier who is working?

Ng Siok Ang

Use silent call bell system in hospital wards

I was hospitalised recently in a government hospital for an autoimmune disease. One night, I was woken up by the ringing of call bells by patients in the ward at least once every hour. The ringing stopped only when a nurse attended to the call. Coupled with the medical checks and medications, it was a bad night of disrupted sleep.

Installing silent call bell systems will reduce the noise level and give patients better rest, which will help them recover faster.

Sherry Soon Bee Siang

Don’t allow electricity retailers to auto-renew contracts

My father’s contract with an electricity retailer is due to end in March 2023. Not wanting to renew it, he ignored all renewal e-mails. On March 1, he received an e-mail on auto-renewal of his contract on March 14, with a recommended plan...Had he missed this e-mail, he would have been entered into a new contract. Can the Energy Market Authority ensure that electricity retailers are not allowed to renew a contract without the customer’s expressed consent?

Teo Chun Nee