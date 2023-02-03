Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Build EC at Toa Payoh school site

It was reported that the Urban Redevelopment Authority has re-zoned a site at the intersection of Toa Payoh Rise and Braddell Rise from educational to residential use (Toa Payoh school site earmarked for housing, Jan 30).

HDB should consider building an executive condominium (EC) there instead of leaving it to developers to build a private condominium. This would cater to applicants whose income exceeds the Build-To-Order (BTO) income ceiling but who cannot afford private property, and ease demand for four-room and larger BTO units.

Taim Oon Chew

Strive to make S’pore least corrupt country

It is a matter of pride that Singapore has been ranked as the fifth least corrupt country in the world (S’pore ranked least corrupt in Asia by global watchdog, Feb 1). This has been made possible because of the integrity of our leader and those in public service, as well as Singaporeans as a whole.

I wish to see Singapore being ranked as the least corrupt country. Let us take up this challenge and achieve it.

A. Raviprakash

Roll out yearly flu vaccinations for schools

The influenza bug spreads easily in school settings (53 Nanyang Primary pupils, 2 staff members down with acute respiratory symptoms; none has Covid-19: MOH, Feb 1).

Perhaps the authorities could look into yearly flu vaccination for students, teachers and other staff to prevent the spread of the virus, minimise the side effects of infection and mitigate any disruption to school activities. The cost of the vaccination could be deducted from students’ Edusave accounts. Teachers and other staff can utilise their Medisave.

Tiong Choon Hin