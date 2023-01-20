Forum: Excerpts from readers’ letters

Urinals visible from toilet door

I find it curious and, at the same time, disturbing that many of the public toilets I have used in Singapore share a common design peculiarity.

The male urinals can easily be seen from outside the toilet when the door is opened. They are either directly in the line of sight, or are reflected in a long mirror facing the urinals.

Why subject men to this forced exhibitionism?

James Ong Shan Yee

Lack of CC staff for Singpass service

Singpass counters at community clubs help users to register for a new account or reset their password. This is useful, especially for seniors who are not Internet-savvy and need help with their Singpass account, as community clubs are closer to residents.

Unfortunately, there appears to be a lack of staff for this. Recently, I visited Bishan Community Club three times, and each time, a sign showing “Singpass service not available” was displayed at the counter.

Gan Kok Tiong

Feedback received, but no action yet

I have similar problems with giving feedback on problems that remain unresolved (Problem persists two years after feedback was given, Jan 19). I have sent many e-mails to Choa Chu Kang Town Council on groups of men drinking alcohol in Teck Whye Gardens. They drink from late evening till morning. They will leave behind cups, food containers and sometimes smashed liquor bottles. They urinate in the bushes behind the pavilions. The town council acknowledges receipt of my feedback. The problem is still not resolved.

Lew Sin Hoe