Forum: Excerpts from readers' letters

SAVING THE EARTH

The current pandemic has allowed more than 850 publicly listed companies in Singapore to be exempted from printing annual reports. It has saved Singapore an estimated one billion pages of printed reports, which has led to savings on ink and postage.

At the same time, virtual meetings and announcements have resulted in more effective use of manpower and time, as well as cost savings.

The Singapore Exchange should continue to allow such arrangements.

Lim Kee Liew

FILTHY MRT STATION EXITS

It was mentioned that as part of the upcoming environmental sanitation programme, thorough cleaning of areas that are not easily accessible has to be carried out at least once every six months (New law to boost hygiene levels in high-risk premises, Oct 6).

I request that the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment look into the cleanliness level of MRT stations, specifically their street-level exits.

This is because when I take the escalator at these exits, I almost always see a thick layer of dust on the surrounding pillars and walls.

While these are not high-touch and high-risk areas, such a filthy condition is unsightly and leaves a bad impression.

How often are these areas cleaned, and do the authorities conduct inspections?

Theresa Lim Siew Leng

WHY THE SERVICE CHARGE?

FairPrice charges a service fee and a delivery fee for online orders. This seems quite out of sync with other online retailers such as RedMart, Amazon, Giant and Cold Storage, as well as smaller independent online grocery vendors, which charge only a delivery fee and waive it beyond a defined threshold.

In addition, it seems somewhat of a misrepresentation to advertise only the delivery fee (free for purchases over $79) and not mention that a compulsory service fee of $3.99 always applies.

Is there a reason that FairPrice chooses to burden the consumer this way?

Comparing prices of goods over the past several months, one will find that FairPrice's pricing is on a par with other vendors - not significantly discounted to justify the extra cost.

Manish Agarwal

SIA COULD FOLLOW QANTAS' EXAMPLE

I was disappointed that environmentalists objected to Singapore Airline's idea of "flights to nowhere" without offering an alternative proposal (Environmental groups concerned about flights to nowhere, Sept 17).

What SIA was considering was no different from what Australian airline Qantas will be doing.

From next month, Qantas will make 12-hour flights that take travellers from Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth to view Antarctica and then return to Australia.

SIA could make flights to attractions such as tropical beaches and Indonesian volcanoes.

A real flight helps keep the aircraft flying and keeps pilots, cabin crew and maintenance staff employed. In these challenging times, we need to think outside the box.

Peter Arnold