Forum: Excerpts

Include GST in all retail prices

I am concerned that not all retailers in Singapore display prices that include the goods and services tax (GST). This can confuse customers and make it difficult for them to understand the total cost of goods.

Showing GST-inclusive prices would free customers from having to ask whether they have to pay GST, and make it clear how much they are actually paying for a product.

Ed Cheong Tuck Kuan

Do we need 3 different healthcare apps?

There are three healthcare mobile apps that are widely used – HealthHub, Health Buddy and oneNUHS.

Personal information, e-bills and appointments are reflected in all three apps. It is convenient to have a choice of using any one of these apps to manage payments, appointments and other digital services. But does this duplication of information present a higher risk of personal data being stolen?

Perhaps the authorities could consider consolidating all three apps into one.

Ang Kok Chye

Lower age limit for HDB scheme

I refer to the report, “Govt working on ensuring basic retirement needs met, boosting skills: DPM Wong” (Jan 16).

Can the Housing Board consider lowering the age eligibility for the Lease Buyback Scheme from 65 to 55, while maintaining all other eligibility conditions?

This would help many flat owners to meet the Full Retirement Sum, which would allow them to receive higher payouts under CPF Life from the age of 65.

Gary Lim