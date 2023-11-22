Forum: Everyone has a role to keep Singapore litter-free

We agree with Ms Tan Li Fong (Time to see littering as a societal problem and act firmly, Nov 15) that everyone has a role in upholding high standards of cleanliness and public health in Singapore.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) adopts a multi-pronged approach to uphold high standards of public cleanliness. Our enforcement and cleaning efforts are supported by education, outreach and ground-up action.

We take strict enforcement action against a range of public health offences, including littering, smoking, spitting and urinating. Enforcement officers and surveillance cameras are regularly deployed to littering hot spots across the island.

Under the Environmental Public Health Act, any individual committing a littering offence is liable to a court fine of up to $2,000 for a first conviction, $4,000 for a second conviction, and $10,000 for subsequent convictions. The court may also impose a Corrective Work Order (CWO), requiring repeat offenders to clean public areas for up to 12 hours. CWO sessions are usually organised once every two months at various locations.

From 2020 to 2022, NEA issued an average of 17,200 tickets for littering and conducted about 1,600 enforcement actions annually against persons caught high-rise littering. Over the same period, about 2,200 littering offenders were sentenced to perform CWO. The highest court fine imposed for high-rise littering was $7,200.

NEA works with stakeholders such as community leaders, residents, town councils and schools to foster collective action and social responsibility towards keeping public spaces clean. Visual nudges, including posters and banners, are also displayed at littering hot spots.

Many partners conduct ground-up activities such as litter-picking brisk walks, beach and park clean-up exercises, and “Cleaner-Appreciation Days”.

The Public Hygiene Council collaborates with town councils and other partners to hold quarterly SG Clean Days, reminding residents to keep their surroundings clean while cleaners cease work for the day. Many bin their litter, return their used trays and crockery to keep tables clean at hawker centres, and use public toilets responsibly and conscientiously.

NEA will continue to engage the community to demonstrate gracious behaviour, take greater individual and collective ownership, and keep our environment clean.

Tony Teo

Group Director, Environmental Public Health Operations

National Environment Agency