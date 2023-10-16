Forum: Even the young can do their part for total defence

War has unexpectedly intensified in Israel and Gaza. Many more Israelis and Palestinians will die as the conflict persists (‘Sea of bodies’ in Israel, scores dead in Gaza as shock Hamas attack unleashes war, Oct 8).

This crisis deeply saddens me and reminds me of how important it is for us to defend our country in troubled times. Like Israel, Singapore is a small nation. Though Singaporeans have enjoyed peace for many years, we still face many threats, known and unknown. We, especially the young, should never take this peace for granted.

Those like me who are too young to participate in national service (NS) can defend our country in many other ways, big and small. We can learn more about NS from our fathers and teachers. We can also actively read the news to stay informed about regional developments and debunk fake news to stay vigilant, and share what we have learnt with our family and friends.

My older brother is in the army, and I feel proud of him. Let us do our part for total defence, for Singapore to remain a safe and secure home.

Dominic Tan Wei Chuan, 11

Primary 5