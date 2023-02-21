Forum: Even if it’s $2, it’s the act of giving to one’s parents that matters

I read the commentary, “Do children owe parents for raising them?” (Feb 19), with dismay.

The article touched on preparing for retirement, taking a child’s future earnings into account in the parents’ retirement plan, and the struggles with the rising cost of living.

However, the author glossed over moral values, which include filial piety.

This has nothing to do with the retirement plans of one’s parents. Someone who is earning $200 a month and gives $2 to his parents is fulfilling an act of filial piety. Whether that is sufficient for retirement has nothing to do with the act of filial piety.

A well-to-do couple can choose to refuse contributions from their children in their retirement years as they have enough. But the children must contribute first and leave their parents to decide whether to accept the contribution or not.

The family unit remains the core of society, and this family unit includes parents and siblings. It would be a sad day for Singapore if our children think they do not owe anything to their parents, or do not see the need to give thanks to their teachers or the nation. Although no one owes you a living, you don’t survive on your own either.

Desmond Teo Mingjie