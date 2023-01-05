Forum: Eric Low a true son of Singapore

It is with deep sadness that I note the death of Mr Eric Low Siak Meng on Jan 3. He contested in the Hougang single-member constituency as a People’s Action Party candidate in the 2001 and 2006 general elections.

Despite losing on both occasions, Eric remained an active and loyal party member till his last days.

I knew him well enough to know that he was the kind of person you would want in your team.

He knew what needed to be done, and would do it wholeheartedly without expecting any acknowledgement. He never gave up the fight, and would constantly remind me of our country’s continuing political challenges.

Eric never made it to Parliament, but what he did reminds us that we need good people to step forward and fight for a better Singapore, even when they know the odds are against them.

To me, Eric was a true son of Singapore. He contributed to a political culture in which the winner is Singapore.

Yaacob Ibrahim