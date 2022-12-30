Forum: Equip polyclinics to make more accurate diagnoses for eye care emergencies

I recently experienced floaters in my left eye over the Christmas period, and I visited Ang Mo Kio Polyclinic immediately after the holiday.

The doctor was very informative and asked a number of questions to determine whether mine was an emergency case.

She made an urgent referral to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for an appointment. She also advised me that if my condition worsened or if I experienced light flashes, I should immediately go to the accident and emergency department, as it could mean that I had a retinal tear.

I appreciated the doctor’s explanation but was aware that the polyclinic did not have an optical scanner.

I then decided to consult a private specialist, who found that there was a retinal tear and immediately performed laser surgery to repair it. I ended up with an expensive medical bill.

This made me wonder if polyclinics are appropriately equipped. Why is there no eye scanner there so that a more accurate diagnosis can be made?

It has been a few days since my consultation at the polyclinic, and I still have not been given an appointment at the hospital.

Lui Poh Choo