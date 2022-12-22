Forum: Ensure expressway signs can be read from a distance at night

Singapore’s expressways form the backbone of our transportation network, providing safe and fast connectivity to all corners of our island.

However, I have noticed that the expressways’ directional signboards are not illuminated, and some are blocked by roadside foliage. Light from lamp posts is not always enough to allow motorists to read these signs from a distance. Some are virtually impossible to read from a distance, especially on a rainy night.

I hope the Land Transport Authority can look into ensuring that there is enough light for motorists to see these signs from a distance, and that they are not blocked by trees.

Wen Khai Meng