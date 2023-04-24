Forum: Enhanced medical insurance coverage benefits maids and bosses

We refer to the article, “Employers must provide medical insurance coverage of at least $60,000 for maids, migrant workers from July” (March 31).

We are pleased with the enhanced medical insurance coverage announced by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), which benefits both migrant domestic workers (MDWs) and employers.

Workers are covered for larger medical bills, while employers enjoy peace of mind and a significant reduction in out-of-pocket expenses.

The current $15,000 coverage limit is grossly inadequate. Over the years, the Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training (Fast) has come across many cases of appeals from MDWs and employers to help pay medical bills incurred by workers who had been diagnosed with critical illnesses like cancer.

Often, many employers who were unable or unprepared to foot the huge medical bills simply repatriated their MDWs when they were fit to travel. Many of these MDWs who returned to their home countries could not afford to continue their medical treatments and some died from their condition.

Fast is heartened to know that MOM will also implement other enhancements to medical insurance coverage from July 2025, including the standardisation of allowable exclusion clauses, age-differentiated premiums, and direct reimbursement by insurers.

These will mutually benefit MDWs and employers.

Lim Fang Sung

President

Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training (Fast)