Forum: Enforcement is key to restoring civic grace on footpaths

I read with concern Dr Michael Loh Toon Seng’s letter, “ When PMD rider, 94, is blocked by pedestrians ” (Dec 31). While I agree that there is a deteriorating sense of civic grace on Singapore’s footpaths, the root cause of this public cynicism should be examined.

Pedestrians often react defensively to legitimate personal mobility device (PMD) users because of a “hangover” from frequent encounters with errant riders.

It is particularly jarring to see parent-riders whizzing through narrow paths with children perched on their devices, treating a pedestrian space like a high-speed transit lane. Furthermore, public cynicism is fuelled by the sight of seemingly able-bodied users operating PMDs as a lifestyle convenience rather than a medical necessity, navigating crowded malls one-handed while drinking bubble tea or using a phone. When the line between genuine disability and casual convenience is blurred, the truly vulnerable, like Dr Loh’s father, pay the price in lost public empathy.

While speed limits and usage rules exist, they are only as effective as their implementation. The lack of civic grace is a symptom of public apathy born from perceived lapses in enforcement. When the public feels that rules are ignored without consequence, frustration often manifests as hostility towards all riders.

To protect users who need to use PMDs, education and awareness are not enough; public trust must be rebuilt. For civic grace to return to paths, the community needs to see that regulations are actively and consistently enforced. Only when errant behaviour is reined in will pedestrians feel secure enough to extend the courtesy and patience that elderly riders deserve.

Andy Tan