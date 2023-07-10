Forum: Endless social-media scrolling sending people down a path of overstimulation

During the circuit-breaker period when everyone stayed home with nothing much to do, I became a full-fledged TikTok addict. Spending an average of seven hours a day in that limitless abyss of content, I was not only slowly spiralling down the rabbit hole of social media addiction, but also starting to lead a horrendously sedentary lifestyle.

When school reopened, I realised how tempted I was to scroll through the app even during lesson time. I could hardly focus on my lessons as my mind constantly drifted elsewhere.

That was when I realised that I had to curb this behaviour to prevent my grades from diving.

Sensory overload is slowly but surely becoming a worrying problem among people in this age of technology with endless entertainment.

When people are stuck in a perpetual cycle of scrolling and feeding themselves with new information every second, they will become overstimulated.

As a result, it becomes much tougher to process and remember information and content consumed in a short period.

This can adversely affect their thinking skills, concentration and attention span, and even impact their productivity at work.

Hence, we should tread carefully on such addictive platforms.

Rei Tham Qianyi , 15

Secondary 4