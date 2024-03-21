Forum: Empower senior citizens by letting them go back to school

The report “Korean grannies head to classroom decades after missing out on school” (March 17) made me reflect on the potential benefits of a similar initiative for senior citizens in Singapore.

Singapore prides itself on promoting lifelong learning and skill enhancement through programmes like SkillsFuture. However, there remains a demographic often overlooked in these efforts: lower- to middle-income retirees from the Pioneer and Merdeka generations.

These retirees, many of whom have had limited education, often find themselves adrift in retirement, grappling with feelings of isolation and purposelessness.

Many spend their days idly at home or taking care of their grandchildren. This lack of mental stimulation can lead to loneliness, boredom, and even detrimental behaviours such as chain-smoking, drinking, gambling or hoarding.

To combat these challenges and promote active ageing, reintroducing formal education as an option for seniors could be transformative.

Similar initiatives have proven successful elsewhere, such as in Alabama in the United States and in Thailand. By offering free formal education to seniors, we can encourage them to step out of their homes, engage with their communities, forge new friendships, and acquire valuable skills to navigate an ever-evolving society.

Going back to a traditional school setting, akin to being a young student again, presents numerous advantages for seniors. It provides an avenue for socialising and networking, fostering a sense of camaraderie among classmates who share similar life experiences.

A tailored curriculum can address pertinent topics like healthcare, financial planning, and technology literacy, empowering seniors to lead healthier and more independent lives. Participation in school activities and outings would not only keep seniors physically active, but also expose them to new experiences and interests.

Moreover, schools can serve as hubs for essential healthcare services, offering free check-ups, flu vaccinations, and nutritional guidance. By incorporating these services into the school environment, seniors are more likely to prioritise their health and well-being.

Facilitating seniors’ return to school is a proactive step towards promoting holistic ageing. By providing educational opportunities, we not only combat loneliness and cognitive decline but also foster a sense of purpose and belonging among the elderly population.

The Government should consider implementing such initiatives to empower seniors and enrich society as a whole.

Chong Ling Eng