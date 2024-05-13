Forum: Employers and employees have role to play in curbing MC-taking behaviour

I read with interest the article “MOH to tighten rules on MCs after feedback on docs issuing them excessively or improperly” (May 12).

The Ministry of Health (MOH) sent doctors a timely reminder on April 22 over allegations of improper and excessive issuance of medical certificates (MCs) through teleconsultations to protect both healthcare integrity and patient welfare. However, the wider issue here is to curb excessive MC-taking behaviour, in which employers and employees also play crucial roles.

Employers should first promote a positive work environment where employees feel supported and motivated to go to work, and encourage a culture of open communication where employees can discuss health concerns without fearing punitive measures.

Also, shifting focus to an outcome-based assessment of employees can help with addressing MC-taking rather than micromanaging their attendance, although MC trends should still be monitored in workforce attendance data to address underlying issues.

Employers should provide confidential support for staff dealing with mental health challenges, as these can be a significant cause of absenteeism. In addition, offering wellness initiatives such as gym memberships or health talks to encourage healthy lifestyle habits can positively impact employee health and reduce absenteeism.

Employees should use sick leave responsibly and only when necessary for genuine illness. They should also communicate openly with supervisors about workplace stressors affecting their health, so that root causes due to job dissatisfaction or unrealistic workloads can be highlighted and addressed.

Employees should also adopt a healthy lifestyle through regular exercise, a balanced diet and adequate sleep to prevent frequent illness, and seek regular preventive medical care to detect health issues before they escalate.

Jake Goh Jit Khong (Dr)