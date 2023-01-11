Forum: Embrace potential of chatbots

OpenAI’s chatbot technology has the potential to transform the way we communicate with computers and access information.

Its language models can process and understand human language, allowing chatbots to hold natural conversations and assist with tasks such as answering questions and providing recommendations.

One way that Singaporeans can embrace this technology is by using chatbots in customer service, where they can handle routine inquiries and free up human agents to handle more complex issues.

Chatbots could also be used in educational settings to provide personalised learning experiences, or in healthcare to assist with diagnosis and treatment planning.

Instead of seeing this technology as a threat, we should embrace the benefits it can provide, and work together to ensure that it is developed and used in a responsible and ethical manner.

Martin Lee Ming Han