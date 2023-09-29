Forum: Educational technology to complement teachers’ role in helping students learn

We agree with Mr Lai Yew Chan that teachers remain at the core of our education system even with the advent of technological tools in the classroom (Teacher, not artificial intelligence, should be in driver’s seat for classroom learning, Sept 23).

Educational technology is meant to be wielded by teachers, and cannot replace teachers in helping our students learn.

For instance, in the use of AI tools to provide automated feedback, the teacher remains key in guiding students’ learning by editing and building on the first draft provided by the AI system, adding input based on their professional expertise, experience and familiarity with the individual student.

Teachers are in the best position to know which teaching approaches to use based on their knowledge of the class dynamics and profile, and the topic to be taught. E-pedagogy is one of the approaches teachers will select from their toolbox. Technological tools can provide customisation and faster feedback to help our students learn effectively.

Schools are places where students learn to be upright, learn teamwork, and develop a desire and skills to contribute back to society.

Our teachers will continue to serve as mentors and role models to their students, inculcating good values through word and deed, affirming the strengths of our students, and motivating them to develop their potential, and take their place in the world.

We will continue to support our teachers in acquiring the skill sets necessary to leverage technological tools to complement their teaching practices, and to provide a holistic education for all our students.

Chua-Lim Yen Ching

Deputy Director-General of Education (Professional Development)

Ministry of Education