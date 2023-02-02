Forum: Education must cover wide ground to prepare students

As we discuss the future of education, we must avoid reductionist arguments and proposals (Focus on teaching children skills needed for future economy, Jan 30).

Dynamism, critical thinking, teamwork and memory recall are not mutually exclusive skills; a capable student should be adept at all. Similarly, we need not choose between interactive learning, practical exposure, or exam-oriented instruction; a well-designed education system should incorporate all three.

Memorisation and exam skills in particular have acquired such a bad reputation that their real-world utility is often overlooked. When presented with a puzzle, it might benefit the problem-solver to remember an identical or similar case with a matching solution or heuristic, or use familiar elements as a springboard for original thinking. Extracting information already in one’s head to jump-start thinking on one’s feet can often trump slavish reliance on external reference.

Finally, it is difficult to predict the exact skills that the “future economy” will demand. Our education system, therefore, must cover wide enough ground, readying students for every eventuality.

Paul Chan Poh Hoi