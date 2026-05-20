Forum: Don’t let the passion of teachers be killed by overwork

I joined teaching 10 years ago after a decade in the private sector. My first child was just born. I still remember lugging my breast pump around the National Institute of Education campus, constantly searching for breastfeeding rooms between lessons and responsibilities.

My journeys as a mother and educator unfolded side by side, and somewhere along the way, I found my passion. Six years ago, at the age of 36, I was diagnosed with a degenerative spine condition. While managing chronic pain, I continued work and even built my school’s Peer Support Leaders programme.

The work was fulfilling but relentless. Amid curriculum planning, marking, committee work, school events, after-school activities and parenting responsibilities, I often felt like a hamster running endlessly on a wheel.

I regularly dragged home a trolley bag filled with worksheets and my laptop. On the days I left school “early” at 3pm, I was able to be a mother earlier in the day, but had to continue as a teacher later into the night. It was tiring, but I was never tired of it. Perhaps I had internalised my husband’s mantra: “It’s just tiredness – won’t die.”

Just last month, my body forced me to stop. I was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer and am now on hospitalisation leave.

Teachers are educators, counsellors, administrators, event planners, caregivers and disciplinarians all rolled into one. We are happy to do most of that. Most of us enter the profession wanting to shape lives. I still want to shape lives. But perhaps educators should not have to carry all of that ourselves.

I hope policymakers will rethink how responsibilities can be redistributed within schools. Perhaps we can work in better, more sustainable teams, much like the distributed roles within healthcare. Most teachers enter this profession with the passion to give our best to children. Please do not let that passion die.

Goh Lay San