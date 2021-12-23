Forum: Don't be so quick to judge 'job-hoppers'

I am currently in my third job following my graduation from university four years ago.

Aware that the label "job-hopper" is often used to describe people with a job history like mine, I put in extra effort during the interview process for my third job.

I wonder, is there a magical duration one should stay in his job that is considered acceptable?

The way I view it, having the willingness to embrace change, after recognising that there are push factors that make it meaningless to stay in a job, takes courage and drive.

Compare this with being risk-averse and staying in a job just so it looks nice on one's resume, even if the person is losing motivation or reaching a point that the job is affecting his mental well-being. Is this resilience or pointless persistence?

If a job seeker's length of employment in a previous job is scrutinised, then questions should also be asked about the staff turnover rate under people holding managerial roles.

Employees want to stay, too. I think it goes both ways. Employers want competent and committed staff, while employees hope for an empowering and competent boss with a positive influence.

Most people want to work for a leader, not just a boss: one who empowers instead of one who micromanages, one who celebrates instead of one who condemns, one who gives timely constructive feedback instead of one who bullies, and one who exerts influence appropriately and is competent instead of one who just exercises his authority blindly.

Quek Ling Yang