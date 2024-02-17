Forum: Donations do not influence admission to schools

We thank Mr Chan Whye Shiung for his letter on donations received by schools (Make guidelines on donations clearer, Feb 9).

The Ministry of Education (MOE) appreciates the support of the wider community for our schools. Such school partnerships with parents, alumni, community groups and industries help provide greater variety of learning opportunities for our students and for them to explore and discover their interests and strengths.

In addition to such support from the partners, our schools occasionally embark on fund-raising activities, for purposes such as providing additional support for students from low-income families and improvement of school facilities. Such fund-raising activities require approval from MOE.

School admission processes and criteria are clearly defined and stated on MOE’s website. For example, under the Primary 1 registration exercise, Phase 1 is for siblings of students currently studying in the school, and Phase 2A is for former students who want to register their children in their alma mater.

Schools are not allowed to solicit or accept donations from prospective students or their families in exchange for admission.

Clarence Tang

Divisional Director, Finance and Procurement Division

Ministry of Education