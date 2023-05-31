Forum: Don’t hold job seekers’ age against them

I refer to the article, “What we get wrong about ageing and work” (May 29).

I retired in December 2019, three months before I turned 68, and it was a challenge looking for part-time jobs.

The food delivery company to which I applied for a driver’s position rejected my application over the phone. The person who answered the call asked for my age and said “too old”. The fact is, I’m still driving almost daily.

I was also rejected for a part-time job as a petrol station attendant because the “cut-off age” was 67.

I applied to be a part-time packer with a supermarket chain, but received no reply apart from an acknowledgement of receipt, though I understand only shortlisted candidates would be notified.

I managed to get a part-time job shelving books in the National Library only in April 2021, and have been in two other jobs since then.

Seniors who are healthy and still want to continue working need more help.

Leng Kok Meng