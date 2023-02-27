Forum: Don’t forget students in switching from Kopitiam card to app

I applaud the FairPrice Group for taking steps to help members of the public, especially senior citizens, switch from using physical Kopitiam cards to using the FairPrice app (Digital buddies at 15 Kopitiam outlets to help patrons transition from card to app, Feb 20).

Students who patronise Kopitiam outlets are also a group that will be affected. They may not have credit cards or debit cards, which makes it difficult for them to use the app, as it has to be linked to their credit or debit cards. 

One solution is to continue to allow the physical cards to be used, alongside the mobile app. Another way is for students’ ez-link cards to be linked to purchases at Kopitiam outlets.

Lui Shing Cher, 15
Secondary 4 Student

