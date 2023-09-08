Forum: Don’t forget about the good pre-school teachers

I agree that for early childhood educators to do their job to the best of their abilities, a well-supported environment and good management are crucial (Important that pre-school centres treat their staff well too, Sept 6).

Following the recent cases of alleged mistreatment of children in pre-schools, more rules, regulations and monitoring are being implemented.

I do agree to a certain extent that these are necessary and that the Early Childhood Development Agency should have been more proactive in handling the cases.

However, we should keep in mind that more rules and monitoring may have repercussions on the mental health of teachers down the line. For example, instead of banning teachers from using their phones during teaching hours, there can instead be guidelines on using their phones.

I have a two-year-old son in a full-day childcare programme, an 11-year-old son and 18-year-old daughter.

All my children attend full-day childcare programmes, and I can appreciate that handling them is no easy task.

In the past, parents looked up to teachers and would seek their advice on caring for their children at home. These days, it seems like parents advise the teachers on how they should be handling their children in school.

Even as the spotlight continues to be on the pre-schools, we should not forget about the rest of the teachers who have been doing their job well. There are many passionate, wonderful teachers in our midst.

We shouldn’t create the perception that the role of an early childhood educator is a tough and unappreciated one. We greatly depend on teachers to care for our children and for future generations to come.

Victoria Soen Minyi