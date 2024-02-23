Forum: Don’t bar seniors from joining car-sharing service

The certificate of entitlement (COE) of my car expired a few weeks ago. After reviewing in detail all the options, it did not make economic sense to keep the car or buy a new or used one. So, for the first time in my life, I find myself carless.

That’s fine; I enjoy Singapore’s excellent mass transit system and walking is good for my health.

But sometimes it is necessary to have a car, to run certain errands. There is an electric car-sharing service right across the street from where I live, which I thought would be a perfect option for those once or twice-a-week chores.

After sending medical and police records affirming my fitness to drive, and my valid driving licence, this service informed me of its policy not to allow drivers over the age of 70 to use its cars. I am 71.

Luckily, I was able to find another car-sharing service that did not have such ageist discriminatory practices.

The Government could consider a reduced COE renewal fee for seniors wishing to keep their car after 10 years.

Companies should reconsider their attitudes towards seniors. They are a growing market, with high disposable income and a tendency to be brand loyal.

For car-sharing services, seniors’ years of experience on the road make them safer drivers.

Singaporeans over 65 make up one-fifth of the population, almost double from 10 years ago. Let’s not dismiss a valuable resource.

Eric Rosenkranz