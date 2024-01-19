Forum: Don’t ask supermarket staff to do everything at self-checkout counters

Updated
Published
2 min ago

I have observed that some customers, especially the elderly, rely on the supermarket staff overseeing the self-checkout station to do everything for them, such as scanning the grocery items, bagging them and making payment.

Understandably, these customers do not know how to use the self-service points. But then, they must realise that the staff members are there to help as and when needed, not to serve customers like the usual checkout cashiers do. 

Some older people like me want to navigate the self-checkout process independently. It can be done if we adopt a hands-on approach, and this involves actually doing it ourselves.

Going through the whole learning process entails making errors or encountering difficulties and this is where the staff on duty can step in to help.

After a few hands-on attempts, customers are more likely to manage using the self-checkout counter independently.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng

More On This Topic
Forum: What readers are saying

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top