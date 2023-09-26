Forum: Does state of bomb shelters need to be reviewed?

I have been following the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has led me to think about the safety and preparedness of people here.

In Singapore, there are bomb shelters in selected underground MRT stations, Housing Board void decks, schools, community centres and government buildings. With the increase in population since these shelters were constructed, I wonder if they can still adequately accommodate the local population during an emergency.

Many newer flats include bomb shelters as part of their design. While this is reassuring, how resilient are they against modern threats, such as drone attacks or heavy bombardment?

Do the existing infrastructure and state of the bomb shelters need to be reviewed to see if they can withstand the evolving nature of security threats?

Daniel Tan Yong Nam