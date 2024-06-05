Forum: Does Crumpler poster mentioning vape break advertising code?

As vaping is illegal in Singapore, is it appropriate for Crumpler to indicate that its new bag can fit a vape and a pair of headphones, among other things?

Does the poster comply with the Singapore Code of Advertising Practice?

Goh Ee Ca

