Forum: Do more to stop taxi drivers from touting

It is infuriating to learn that some taxi drivers are quoting high arbitrary prices for short journeys from Marina Bay Sands to other parts of town.

It was reported that the drivers allegedly wanted to charge a flat fee of about $60 for a journey to Orchard Road, which is less than 5km away.

The refusal to use the meter and especially the targeting of tourists are giving Singapore a bad image.

Many countries are trying their best to attract more tourists to their shores. If such touting persists or worsens, foreigners will avoid travelling to Singapore.

Taxi companies must constantly remind their drivers of the severe penalty if caught touting.

Local residents who witness such touting must step up to assist the tourists. We can perhaps guide them to take other forms of public transport instead of just relying on taxis.

While the touts are a minority among the many taxi drivers who earn an honest living, the bad publicity may mean less business for the drivers as tourists and locals will use other means of transport instead.

It is good that more manpower has been deployed to monitor the situation on the ground, and signboards have been set up to remind passengers to avoid drivers who tout and charge exorbitant fees. Perhaps signboards showing the contact numbers to report such practices should be put up prominently too.

I hope these unfair and disgraceful practices will be stopped completely.

Foo Sing Kheng