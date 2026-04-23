Forum: Do more to raise awareness of support schemes for the unemployed

My sister has been unemployed for more than two years and took the initiative to upskill herself by enrolling in a cybersecurity course at a polytechnic. However, she was not aware of similar training under the SkillsFuture Career Transition Programme, which can come with a monthly training allowance of up to $3,000.

Had she been aware of this earlier, she might have made a different decision, one that could have eased her financial burden while she focused on upgrading her skills. This would benefit her, as someone with caregiving responsibilities, and others who may already face additional constraints in balancing time, finances and job-hunting.

My sister also approached career advisory services for guidance. As someone who has been unemployed for a long time, she found the support experience varied and was, in some cases, more passive than proactive.

This raises a broader concern: Are we doing enough to ensure that unemployed individuals are fully aware of the support schemes available to them so that they do not inadvertently miss out on structured programmes that provide both training and financial support?

Foo Siang Yee