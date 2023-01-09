Forum: Do more to ensure protection in specific areas for people with autism

Singapore has made positive steps towards inclusion through its third and fourth Enabling Masterplans in the areas of implementing principles of universal design and employment for people with disabilities. However, more can and should be done to ensure protection for people with autism under Singapore’s laws.

The report made by the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in October 2022 highlights a lack of explicit legal protections for disabled people. Legislation is an important part of this process to ensure that disability rights are more than symbolic.

Legislative support also needs to be expanded to the areas of education, employment and health. The blanket protections of Article 12 of the Constitution, that “all persons are entitled to equal protections of the law”, may be insufficient in addressing the specific circumstances of people with autism such as employment discrimination. Even if discrimination can be hard to prove, it is crucial that we take steps to minimise these inequities in workforce participation, especially given the principle of equal opportunity.

Legislation protecting people with autism in more specific areas would empower them to fully participate and benefit from the institutions of Singaporean society.

Let our society be one that embraces, rather than penalises, neurodiversity.

Jocelyn Tay Sze Hwee