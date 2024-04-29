Forum: Do more to enhance palliative care as Singapore’s population ages

As a public health specialist, I applaud the Ministry of Health’s recent efforts to make palliative care in Singapore more accessible and affordable.

These initiatives, including increasing home palliative care capacity and the introduction of a new portal for doctors to refer patients for home hospice care, are commendable steps towards supporting our ageing population in their most vulnerable times (Living well to the end: Singapore ramps up palliative and hospice care capacity, April 25; Quicker referrals for home hospice care to make palliative care more accessible, April 1; and Home palliative care capacity to rise 50% by end-2025: Ong Ye Kung, March 19).

As Singapore will be a “super-aged” society by 2026, with 21 per cent of the population aged 65 and above, we need to enhance palliative care in the country quickly.

First, we need to more intensively integrate palliative care with primary healthcare. More primary healthcare providers with basic training in palliative care and symptom relief can respond effectively to most palliative care needs and arrange for transfer to a higher level of care when necessary.

Furthermore, more resources should be put in to support families and caregivers through respite care and easily accessible counselling throughout the grief process.

Also, introducing a compassionate care leave programme for employees caring for terminally ill relatives can significantly relieve their emotional and financial burden.

Lastly, leveraging technology through telemedicine and digital health platforms can dramatically improve the reach and efficacy of palliative care services, ensuring that every patient, regardless of location, receives timely and effective care.

Jake Goh Jit Khong (Dr)