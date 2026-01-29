Forum: Digital security measures should not compromise safety of medically vulnerable users

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Recent requirements for Singpass face verification have made it unsafe for me to register my MariBank account on a new mobile device.

I have lived with advanced neuromuscular lung disease for 15 years and now depend on non-invasive ventilation round the clock to breathe. This requires me to wear a nasal ventilation mask at all times. Removing it, even briefly, can cause significant discomfort and pose health risks.

Yet, Singpass face verification requires an uncovered face and does not allow the use of medical masks during the process. While stronger digital security is important, the current approach does not account for people whose medical conditions make facial verification unsafe or life-threatening.

I recognise the efforts of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to strengthen digital banking safeguards amid rising scam cases. However, security measures should not place medically vulnerable users in situations that compromise their safety.

Alternatives already exist. Singpass previously supported physical tokens and SMS-based authentication, and some banks like DBS Bank allow trusted-device verification.

Digital-only banks operate under MAS’ regulatory framework, while identity verification is provided through Singpass, developed and maintained by GovTech.

I urge MAS and GovTech to provide non-facial verification options so that access to essential financial services does not come at the expense of health or survival.

Shalom Lim Ern Rong