Forum: Digital-first, but not digital-only, approach adopted

We thank Mr Lim Aik Meng for sharing his mother’s experience while registering for the Fruits Fiesta event (Digitalisation push causing seniors to be left out of CC events, June 22), and Ms Grace Chua Siew Hwee for her feedback (Are seniors at risk of losing independence amid digitalisation push?, June 27).

We are sorry that Mr Lim’s mother did not receive the assistance she needed to register for the event.

We understand and acknowledge the challenges that the shift towards digitalisation may pose for some, especially our senior citizens. We are committed to ensuring our services remain accessible and are working to improve the support we provide.

Although digitalisation has increased convenience for many, we recognise that it is not always the best solution for everyone.

That is why we adopt a “digital-first, but not digital-only” approach. Our officers and volunteers are always ready to provide guided assistance for those who prefer it, helping with various digital services such as online registration and transactions.

Hence, we have set up ServiceSG centres located in various heartland areas to support those needing help with digital services, offering assistance for more than 400 government services and schemes across multiple agencies.

Seniors who are interested in picking up digital skills can approach digital ambassadors, who are deployed islandwide across 37 SG Digital Community Hubs (at selected community clubs and libraries).

The Seniors Go Digital programme provides individuals with one-to-one or small-group training on how to use smartphones for day-to-day activities such as communicating online, accessing digital government services and conducting online transactions safely.

To make it even more accessible and convenient for seniors, the SG Digital Office also offers its services through its 200 active roving counters at workplaces, senior activity centres, healthcare institutions and other community spaces. To date, more than 210,000 seniors have benefited from the programme.

We strive to maintain non-digital touchpoints wherever necessary, and will continue to work towards making digital services more accessible to everyone.

Tan Mui Hwoon

Senior Director, Central Singapore Community Development Division

People’s Association

Nazrana Zainuddin

Deputy Director, Public and International Communications

Smart Nation and Digital Government Office

Douglas Goh

Director, SG Digital Office

Infocomm Media Development Authority