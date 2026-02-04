Forum: Digital bank committed to improving the user experience

We refer to Mr Shalom Lim Ern Rong’s letter “Digital security measures should not compromise safety of medically vulnerable users” (Jan 29).

Mr Lim described the difficulties he faced while registering for a MariBank account on a new mobile device, arising from the requirement for facial verification despite his need to wear a ventilation mask at all times due to underlying medical conditions.

We have since reached out to Mr Lim to offer him an alternative verification method that ensures his banking journey is both safe and comfortable. We want to reassure all our customers that we are always ready to listen and provide tailored support if needed.

MariBank’s mission is to make banking accessible and reliable, and we extend our empathy to Mr Lim for his experience. His perspective highlights a vital conversation: how we, as a digital bank, can uphold the highest security standards to keep our customers safe while ensuring convenience in their daily lives.

Facial verification is an additional security step to protect the customer’s account. We recognise that some customers may have challenges with this and will work to ensure that our customer-facing teams can offer alternative solutions to customers in similar circumstances.

We are committed to being a bank that is secure and inclusive. We thank Mr Lim for his patience and for the reminder that even as we progress as a digital bank, we must always keep the human experience at the heart of what we do.

Natalia Goh

MariBank CEO