Forum: Difficult to understand differences in sentencing

It seems the law works in ways which can confuse the layman.

Take, for example, two cases reported in The Straits Times on Dec 13.

In the first case, “Man jailed over offence linked to OCBC phishing scams and other crimes”, the culprit was sentenced to three months and 22 weeks’ jail over crimes that included allowing others to use his company’s bank account to handle the proceeds of online scams totalling more than $53,000, and threatening an elderly taxi driver with a knife.

In the second case, “Man gets 2 years’ jail for stealing at least $1,723 worth of Panadol from pharmacies, supermarkets”, the offender was sentenced to 24 months’ jail after pleading guilty to six counts of theft in dwelling, with 13 other charges taken into consideration.

He had stolen items worth at least $1,723.

I do not understand the differences in the sentences. Perhaps other factors like intent were considered.

Jurisprudence and the finer workings of the judicature are perhaps best left to our learned judges.

Meanwhile, the layman should just know that he had better not transgress the law.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)